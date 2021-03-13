Burnley boss Sean Dyche dedicates win at Everton in Premier League to late brother-in-law

Burnley manager Sean Dyche dedicated his side's 2-1 win over Everton on Saturday to his late brother-in-law Mark Horbatowski, who died aged 47.

Dyche honoured his wife's brother after becoming the first Burnley manager to win at Everton and Liverpool in the same season.

Dyche's men impressed at Goodison Park, with Chris Wood opening the scoring before Dwight McNeil curled home a stunning effort from range.

"I don't very often mention these things but my wife had to bury her brother, he was only 47, on Wednesday, and it was a tough day," said Dyche.

"I played his song before the game. I didn't tell the players until afterwards because I thought I'd well up. So I told them after the game.

"It's a little personal moment, but an important one to remember for me and my family."

Fulham's recent Premier League form has put the pressure on the teams above them, like Burnley, but this win takes Dyche's men seven points clear of the relegation zone.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley's win over Everton in the Premier League

Dyche told Sky Sports: "It was a really good win and a really well-earned win. The willingness came from our shape to press. I thought we looked a threat and it could've been more by half-time given the quality of the chances.

"They're a really good side and they came out lively at the start of the second period, but I thought we were in control.

"The players' mentality has been fantastic and it always is. We're trying to nurse some players back to full fitness.

"Popey had to make a big save but we handled well. We don't just try to stop goals, we've got players with quality to score. I thought Woody's was a great finish, and Dwighty's got a lot of quality - there's a lot more to come from him.

"And we had some clear-cut opportunities. We don't always make the most of our chances but we did today."