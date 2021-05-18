Sean Dyche: Burnley manager expects talks on new contract in coming weeks

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has suggested he expects to hold talks over a new contract at the club in the coming weeks.

With one year left on his existing deal, speculation over Dyche's future is likely to escalate following confirmation that Roy Hodgson will leave Crystal Palace this summer.

The Clarets' owners - ALK Capital - are keen to keep Dyche at Turf Moor, however, and his future should become clearer in the coming weeks.

"I made it clear the main focus for me was making sure we were in the Premier League," he said ahead of Burnley's game with Liverpool on Wednesday - live on Sky Sports.

"Now that's achieved it's different on that score, so I'm sure they will be speaking to me. They've certainly mentioned that they want to."

Asked if he was still happy at Burnley, Dyche added "I've always maintained the same thought: Eventually things in football change...I'm always flattered by any links because I respect the whole of football.

"I played through my career up and down the levels of football, smaller clubs, bigger clubs, etc, so my respect has always been there.

"My role here is still what it is, I'm working hard, I think that's been shown this season with myself, my staff and my players and I never lose sight of that.

"Things can change in the future, who knows? You can't guarantee things in football.

"It's not easy to plan a future in football - doors open and doors closed.

"At the moment I'm still the Burnley manager. I must have said that down these eight-and-a-half years a number of times."