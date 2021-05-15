Burnley 0-4 Leeds: Super-sub Rodrigo's late double gives Marcelo Bielsa's side big win at Turf Moor

Super-sub Rodrigo's late double helped Leeds to a crushing 4-0 win at Burnley to cement their hopes of a top-half finish.
Marcelo Bielsa's side could still mathematically qualify for Europe but can realistically have eighth place in their sights after a second win in a row, sealed in style by their record signing in the final 15 minutes.
- How the teams lined up | Match stats
- Get Sky Sports | Get a Sky Sports Pass | Live football on Sky Sports
Mateusz Klich had set the ball rolling a minute before the break when he capped a typically dangerous break by curling past stand-in goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell from 20 yards.
Jack Harrison doubled the lead on the hour mark with a deft flick turning home Ezgjan Alioski's shot from a corner, before Rodrigo worked his magic.
The Spanish striker, who has undergone a season of transition at Elland Road, took himself past two defenders with a perfect first touch before dinking over Peacock-Farrell (74), then latched onto Harrison's pass and rounded the 'keeper to add a quickfire second (76).
Trending
- FA Cup win 'would propel Rodgers to another level'
- Allardyce: Relegation pain, management pull
- Spurs fans hold protest against club hierarchy
- Police urge Rangers fans to leave as thousands arrive at Ibrox
- Man Utd backer criticises club over ESL
- Light-heavy perils (including Canelo?) await Buatsi
- Would Andre Ward have defeated Canelo?
- Race for Europe: Who needs what and remaining games
- Grosjean claims first IndyCar pole
- PL predictions: Brighton to end Hammers hopes
What's next?
Burnley host Liverpool on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 8pm; kick-off at 8.15pm.
Leeds are also back on Sky when they visit Southampton on Tuesday night on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm; kick-off at 6pm.