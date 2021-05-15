Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Burnley vs Leeds United. Premier League.

Turf Moor.

Burnley 0

    Leeds United 4

    • M Klich (44th minute)
    • J Harrison (60th minute)
    • Rodrigo (77th minute, 79th minute)

    Burnley 0-4 Leeds: Super-sub Rodrigo's late double gives Marcelo Bielsa's side big win at Turf Moor

    Report and free highlights as Rodrigo adds fifth and sixth goals of season for Leeds in thumping victory, adding to earlier strikes from Mateusz Klich and Jack Harrison; Burnley's winless run at Turf Moor extended to nine games; Clarets could end weekend 17th

    Ron Walker

    Digital Football Journalist @Ronnabe

    Saturday 15 May 2021 14:25, UK

    Rodrigo had scored only four goals in his debut Leeds season prior to his double at Turf Moor
    Image: Rodrigo had scored only four goals in his debut Leeds season prior to his double at Turf Moor

    Super-sub Rodrigo's late double helped Leeds to a crushing 4-0 win at Burnley to cement their hopes of a top-half finish.

    Marcelo Bielsa's side could still mathematically qualify for Europe but can realistically have eighth place in their sights after a second win in a row, sealed in style by their record signing in the final 15 minutes.

    Mateusz Klich had set the ball rolling a minute before the break when he capped a typically dangerous break by curling past stand-in goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell from 20 yards.

    Jack Harrison doubled the lead on the hour mark with a deft flick turning home Ezgjan Alioski's shot from a corner, before Rodrigo worked his magic.

    The Spanish striker, who has undergone a season of transition at Elland Road, took himself past two defenders with a perfect first touch before dinking over Peacock-Farrell (74), then latched onto Harrison's pass and rounded the 'keeper to add a quickfire second (76).

    What's next?

    Burnley host Liverpool on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 8pm; kick-off at 8.15pm.

    Leeds are also back on Sky when they visit Southampton on Tuesday night on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm; kick-off at 6pm.

