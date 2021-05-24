Burnley: The summer transfer window and what they need to do

We examine the plans and priorities for Burnley in the summer transfer window after Sean Dyche delivers another season of Premier League football.

Which positions are Burnley targeting?

The areas most in need of strengthening at Turf Moor are at centre-back, right-back and on the wings.

Burnley only have three main centre-backs and, together with the bi-annual speculation around James Tarkowski, there is likely to be work done in that area.

Dyche only has three wide players currently at his disposal, one of which Robbie Brady is still yet to be offered a new contract, so business is expected in that area.

The right-back position will also need to be addressed, with 35-year-old Phil Bardsley barely featuring through an injury-hit campaign and cover needed for Matt Lowton.

What do the stats say about Burnley?

Burnley were not afraid to play to their strengths throughout the 2020/21 season. The aerial prowess of Chris Wood was crucial as the Clarets staved off the threat of relegation, and it should come as no surprise to see Dyche's team attempted the most long passes in the division.

What the manager has said

Sean Dyche has said he expects James Tarkowski to stay at Burnley next season.

The 28-year-old defender was subject to three bids from West Ham, including a £31m approach, and an offer from Leicester last summer, and is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Turf Moor.

"We have open lines of communication with him and his agent, as we do with all the players, and as far as I'm concerned he's a Burnley player," Dyche said. "Contractual situations are private and personal, or they should be, they're often not, but he's been fantastic.

"He [Tarkowski] knows my thoughts on his future here, he knows I want him here. He knows his contract is where it is, everyone knows that, but he'll be here as far as I'm concerned, it's simple.

"If someone wants to write a cheque for an immeasurable amount then that might be different, but at the moment he's a Burnley player and he's done very well again for us this season. He's a quality player."

What should Burnley do this summer?

Sky Sports News' Alan Myers writes: "Supporters of every club will say "it's a big summer ahead" but for a number of reasons for Burnley it is!

"New owner Alan Pace has spoken about his desire to support manager Sean Dyche in the transfer market and the fans will be hoping the club move away from being the under-spenders of the last few years

"Dyche has been at the club for eight years now and will want reassurances that he can improve his squad.

"Dyche has also spoken about needing more in the final third, although they have four main strikers and will want to keep hold of Chris Wood, it would not surprise me to see another striker arrive.

"There will of course be the usual speculation about goalkeeper Nick Pope, and what happens in the Euros will have a bearing on that no doubt, but it's safe to say it's likely Burnley's transfer activity will be increased this summer."

Sean Dyche will have the financial support he requires to enhance his squad in the summer transfer window, says Burnley chairman Alan Pace.

The American businessman told Sky Sports News: "Do I think that we will be able to support him in the way that he would like? Yes, I absolutely do.

"Otherwise we wouldn't have done this, and we wouldn't have the conversations and it would be good for him to pick it up and go somewhere else.

"I think we can support him in the way he would like to be supported and we can look at that future together and say that future is a very long-lasting one.

"The proof is in the pudding and we will need to deliver on that but I'm very confident that when we put our heads together, we will be fine."