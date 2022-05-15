Burnley boss Mike Jackson fumes over decision to award Tottenham crucial penalty in defeat

Burnley caretaker boss Mike Jackson fumed over the decision to award Tottenham a match-winning penalty in their 1-0 win over his side, claiming the call lacked "common sense".

Sunday's Premier League clash in north London was decided when Ashley Barnes was accused of handling in the Burnley box while under pressure from Davinson Sanchez to clear. The striker's arm was outstretched and extended from his body - but he had no time to react to the ball hitting his forearm.

Harry Kane dispatched the penalty in the eighth minute of first-half stoppage time, with the spot-kick proving to be the winner.

The result damaged Burnley's chances of surviving relegation this season and caretaker boss Jackson could not hide his disappointment in referee Kevin Friend and his VAR colleagues after the match.

"I've just watched it back - I don't think it's a penalty," Jackson said in his post-match press conference.

"You have to look at what happens before the ball comes in. It's an 18-yard box with bodies in it, people are competing.

"Someone pulls Ash's arm, he tries to keep his balance. How he can get out of the way of that, I don't know. You don't stand in an 18-yard box with your arms by your side. They're up and they're using your strength. Nobody has even appealed for a penalty.

"How can you go back into the 18-yard box and there's three shirt pulls, someone pulls someone's arm - you'd never get the game going.

Image: Kane fired home from 12 yards in the eighth minute of stoppage time

"I'm annoyed but I'm proud of the group. They gave a right go. There's a sign of fighting spirit. I don't want to take my annoyance out on something when they played so well."

Spurs boss Antonio Conte disagreed with Jackson regarding his take on the penalty, as his side climbed into fourth to put pressure on Arsenal ahead of their Monday Night Football clash at Newcastle, live on Sky Sports.

"I think [it's] 200 per cent [a penalty] - not even 100 per cent," Conte added, while pointing to his arm explaining where it hit Barnes. "It was so clear and honestly, it is difficult to understand their [Burnley's] complaints."

Image: Antonio Conte gees up his Tottenham team as they play Burnley

Sunday's decision was the second contentious penalty Tottenham have been given this week, with Spurs earning a first-half spot-kick against Arsenal after Cedric Soares was adjudged to have fouled Heung-Min Son.

Mikel Arteta was clearly annoyed at that decision - and the call to send off Rob Holding for two bookable offences on Son - in his post-match interview with Sky Sports.

"If I say what I think I am suspended for six months," Arteta said. "I don't know how to lie so I prefer not to say what I think. I cannot say what I think.

"I want the referees to come in front of the camera and explain his decisions. It's a shame because such a beautiful game was destroyed today."

What is the handball rule?

A player has committed a handball offence if he or she:

deliberately touches the ball with their hand/arm, for example moving the hand/arm towards the ball;

touches the ball with their hand/arm when it has made their body unnaturally bigger. A player is considered to have made their body unnaturally bigger when the position of their hand/arm is not a consequence of, or justifiable by, the player's body movement for that specific situation. By having their hand/arm in such a position, the player takes a risk of their hand/arm being hit by the ball and being penalised; or

scores in the opponents' goal: directly from their hand/arm, even if accidental, including by the goalkeeper; or immediately after the ball has touched their hand/arm, even if accidental.

According to the IFAB website