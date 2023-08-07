Sander Berge: Burnley in talks to sign Sheffield United and Norway international midfielder

Burnley are in talks to sign Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge.

The Norway international is into the final 12 months of his Blades contract.

Berge has been one of the club's best players in recent seasons.

They have already lost Iliman Ndiaye, who was their top goalscorer from last season.

