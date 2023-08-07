 Skip to content

Sander Berge: Burnley in talks to sign Sheffield United and Norway international midfielder

Burnley in talks to sign Sander Berge; the Norway international is into the final 12 months of his Blades contract

Monday 7 August 2023 13:56, UK

Burnley are in talks to sign Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge.

The Norway international is into the final 12 months of his Blades contract.

Berge has been one of the club's best players in recent seasons.

They have already lost Iliman Ndiaye, who was their top goalscorer from last season.

