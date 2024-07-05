Scott Parker: Burnley announce former Bournemouth and Fulham boss as new head coach to replace Vincent Kompany

Burnley have appointed Scott Parker as their new head coach.

Sky Sports News understands Parker has signed a three-year contract at Turf Moor and replaces Vincent Kompany, who departed for Bayern Munich.

It is Parker's first role back in England following his sacking from Bournemouth in August 2022, having led the club to Premier League promotion. He also won the Championship play-offs with Fulham in 2020.

His last role in management was an ill-fated 12-game stint at Belgian side Club Brugge between December 2022 and March 2023.

"I have been speaking with Burnley for some time now which has been a positive thing as I've now got a real feel for the people around the club," Parker said.

Image: Parker was sacked just months after achieving Premier League promotion with Bournemouth

"To be around the training ground now you start to get that feeling again and I can't wait to get on the training field and start work!

"For us to be successful this year is the most important thing. We have to win and build a team the fans and club can be proud of. This team can represent every single one of them in that aspect and that's the aim."

Burnley chairman Alan Pace believes Parker's "track record of success" was important in the Clarets hiring their new boss and says the 43-year-old can take the club to "new heights".

Pace said: "His vision for the future aligns with our goals and ambitions of returning to the Premier League as soon as possible.

"His track record of success along with a commitment to developing young talent makes him an ideal fit. We are confident he can lead us to new heights and continue to build on the solid foundations laid at Turf Moor."

