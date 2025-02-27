Scott Parker says he is yet to decide whether to involve midfielder Hannibal Mejbri in Saturday's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Preston; Mejbri said he suffered "disgusting abuse" amid an investigation into an alleged racist comment from North End's Milutin Osmajic, who denied the claims

Hannibal Mejbri: Burnley boss Scott Parker says he will protect midfielder ahead of FA Cup tie vs Preston after racist abuse allegation

Scott Parker says he remains committed to supporting Hannibal Mejbri ahead of Burnley's FA Cup tie at Preston on Saturday

Burnley head coach Scott Parker says he will make "the decision I feel is right" as to whether to involve Hannibal Mejbri in Saturday's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Preston.

After the Championship meeting between the two clubs on February 15, Hannibal said he had suffered "disgusting abuse" amid an investigation into an alleged racist comment from Milutin Osmajic during the 0-0 draw.

Preston said they were aware of the complaint made by former Manchester United midfielder Hannibal to match officials, adding Osmajic "strongly refuted the claims".

The FA's investigation into the incident in question remains ongoing.

Speaking in a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Parker said protecting his player was of the utmost importance, but there was a balance to strike.

"There's two phases to this. There's one that is fundamentally I want to protect Hannibal and I don't want to put him into a situation," he said.

"On the flip side of that, why should he miss out? That's a decision I'll have to make and get to.

"I'll make the best decision that I feel is right for Hannibal, while also explaining those situations and seeing where he is comfortable as well.

"Now is too early. Tomorrow [Friday] morning and leading into that I'll have those conversations."

Parker was then asked if there had been any update into the investigation, to which he replied: "No. It's going through investigation now and we've not really heard anything in terms of where it is at this present moment in time."

Following the game, Hannibal posted on X: "I will not be silent about what happened today.

"I will always call out racism whenever I hear or see it. That is the only way we change as a sport and a society.

"I am a strong person but nobody should have to experience this disgusting abuse on the pitch."

A Preston club statement after the match read: "Preston North End are aware of a complaint that has been made by Hannibal Mejbri and Burnley FC to today's match officials with regards to an allegation of a comment made by Milutin Osmajic during today's Sky Bet Championship fixture at Deepdale.

"Milutin Osmajic has strongly refuted the claims of a comment made towards Hannibal Mejbri in a post-match meeting with today's match officials.

"The club would like to thank the match officials for the way they have handled the issue and will assist with the investigation until a conclusion has been found.

"No further comment will be made at this time."