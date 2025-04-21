Burnley promoted: Scott Parker's side return to Premier League following win over Sheffield United

Burnley have sealed a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Promotion was secured after beating third-placed Sheffield United 2-1 at Turf Moor - extending their unbeaten run to an astonishing 31 games - bouncing straight back to the top flight, just as they did after their last two relegations in 2015 and 2022.

Leeds had earlier thrashed Stoke 6-0 to go top of the Championship on 94 points with two matches remaining and needed Burnley to then not lose to the third-placed Blades to make sure both would finish inside the top two.

Burnley duly obliged, leaving Chris Wilder's side facing the prospect of trying to join them via the play-offs.

Image: Leeds and Burnley have been promoted to the Premier League

Scott Parker - who has now won promotion to the Premier League with a third different club after achieving the feat with Fulham and Bournemouth - has overseen another remarkable season, with Burnley last tasting defeat in the league over five months ago at Millwall.

Should Parker's side avoid defeat in their final two matches they will equal Reading's record of 33 games unbeaten.

Both Burnley and Leeds remain in with a chance of finishing on 100 points.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Sheffield United

'Bored our way to the Premier League'

Burnley captain Josh Brownhill joked the Clarets had "bored our way to the Premier League" after their promotion-sealing win over Sheffield United.

Parker's side have conceded just 15 goals in 44 matches and victory over their promotion rivals ensured they could not be caught.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The moment both Leeds and Burnley secured promotion to the Premier League after Burnley's 2-1 win over Sheffield United

"I'm speechless. All that hard work this season. We've been written off so many times, people calling us boring, but we've bored our way to the Premier League again," Brownhill, who scored both goals against Sheffield United, told Sky Sports.

"The feeling is absolutely incredible. I don't think a lot of the lads will sleep.

"I'm just so buzzing for a lot of the lads who haven't played Premier League football, how much it means to them to get this club back into the Premier League."

Parker: We've got promotion, now we want title

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Burnley boss Scott Parker gives a frank assessment of his season with the club and admits this promotion feels 'more special' than his other two.

Burnley boss Scott Parker:

"It means everything. We set on a mission to get promoted and there were a lot of ups and down. It has been nothing short of incredible. So proud of the young group, who have committed and given everything.

"This one feels more special. I've had some bumps in the road as a manager. I decided to take a year out and come in to this knowing there was a big challenge ahead. I'm relieved and happy."

Asked if the Championship title remains an important motivation this season, he added: "We're going to go for it. We'll enjoy today, but we want to go for the title. That's exactly our aim."

Owner Alan Pace paid tribute to the man he appointed in the summer to replace Vincent Kompany.

"I can't say enough about the job he has done. He has outperformed anything he could have said (when they met)," he said.

"He is a living legend and he has shown multiple times how to handle this league.

"We saw an individual who knew how to not only live the best version of himself, but how to bring that out in others."

Burnley's record-breaking season

Image: Josh Brownhill scored both of Burnley's goals to secure victory over Sheff Utd

Burnley have beaten a long-standing club record 31 league games without defeat, set 104 years ago (1920-1921).

The run represents the second longest unbeaten steak since the Championship rebranded in 2004-05 - only Reading's (33) is longer.

They have conceded 15 Championship goals this season - the fewest goals ever conceded in a 46-game season is 20 by Gillingham in 1995/96. The record in a 46-game second tier season is 28 goals by Sunderland in 1998/99.

'Unbelievable achievement'

Sky Sports' Michael Brown:

"He has that belief and he brought a calmness to the training ground. He has been around it and I think the club took it as a different style.

"For him to come in and find a way, he kept it basic at first to make sure they were hard to beat. People will criticise for being boring but that is ridiculous.

"They got better and better towards the end of the season, then they came out with flair. Players stepped up. I think it is an unbelievable achievement."

Image: Burnley players celebrate their promotion to the Premier League

Sky Sports' Jobi McAnuff:

"This is the time it comes pouring out. You try to hold it together but it just comes out.

"The amount you put in and the sacrifices you have to make. Scott Parker had to find a way to get this team promoted. Yes, it's not all goals but that takes so much work.

"To get the discipline, then it's about building. They have built the momentum to what we have seen today."