Michael McGovern extends Norwich City contract to June 2021

Norwich's Michael McGovern in action for Northern Ireland

Norwich goalkeeper Michael McGovern has signed a new contract with the club until June 2021.

The 34-year-old joined the Canaries from Hamilton Academical in July 2016, and has made 20 appearances for the club, often serving as deputy to first choice Tim Krul.

McGovern, a Northern Irish international, has made 29 appearances between the sticks for his country, and said he was delighted to be extending his time with a club on the brink of the Premier League.

"I'm delighted to commit my future to the Club," McGovern told Norwich's website. "I know where I'm going to be for the next couple of years now, and it's a club on the up so there are very exciting times ahead.

"It was a difficult decision, because obviously I haven't played as many games over the past couple of years as I would have liked.

"But you've got to bear in mind that this is a club which is striving to get to the Premier League.

"It's a great club to be at, so I took all of that into account, and in the end, I'm very happy to sign."

With six games remaining in the Championship, the Canaries lead the way, five points clear of Leeds United in second, and - more importantly - with a seven-point cushion over third-place Sheffield United.

McGovern said it was the squad's togetherness and team spirit that has seen them record seven wins on the spin.

"We have an unbelievable team spirit," McGovern said. "You see the spirit on the games on a Saturday, it's plain to see.

"Everybody gets on off the park, not everyone is best mates and round each other's houses every day, but sometimes that's a good thing."