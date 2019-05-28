Marco Stiepermann signs new three-year Norwich deal

Marco Stiepermann scored nine league goals in Norwich's title-winning season

Marco Stiepermann has signed a three-year contract extension with newly-promoted Norwich City.

The 28-year-old, who signed for Daniel Farke's side in August 2017, played a crucial role in their Championship title-winning season, playing 43 of their 46 league matches.

Having signed from VfL Bochum, where he was predominantly used as a left wing-back, Stiepermann moved to a more advanced role under Farke, scoring 10 goals in all competitions last season.

In a statement on the Norwich club website, Stiepermann said: "It is a great honour to be asked to stay at this club. It's always a very proud moment for me to pull on the shirt every week.

"I'm happy that I've been able to help the team a lot this season. There was no doubt in my mind to sign this new contract and I'm looking forward to three more years here.

Stiepermann opened the scoring for Norwich at home to Hull City in March

"I feel so happy in Norwich and my family does too. It was a tough first season but the manager spoke to me and just wanted me to be a midfield player.

"That was a sign of a new chapter for me. I gave my best in the attacking position and did quite well so I'm very happy."