Ralf Fahrmann in Norwich medical ahead of loan move from Schalke

Ralf Fahrmann made 25 appearances last season for Schalke

Ralf Fahrmann is undergoing a medical with Norwich ahead of a season-long loan from Schalke, Sky Sports News understands.

The 30-year-old German goalkeeper is close to joining the Canaries, who have been looking for a goalkeeper to provide competition for Tim Krul, who signed a new long-term deal following promotion to the Premier League.

In June, Sky in Germany revealed that Norwich were considering Fahrmann, who made 25 appearances last season for Bundesliga club Schalke.

Fahrmann's wife started to follow Norwich on Instagram on Wednesday, and the 'keeper is close friends with Norwich assistant Christopher John, after the pair founded a clothing company together a few years ago.

Fahrmann has previously represented Germany from U16 through to U21 level.

