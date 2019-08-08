Norwich won't surrender to Liverpool, says Daniel Farke

0:49 Norwich head coach Daniel Farke says his team will not 'wave the white flag' against European champions Liverpool Norwich head coach Daniel Farke says his team will not 'wave the white flag' against European champions Liverpool

Daniel Farke has promised Norwich will not "wave the white flag" in surrender against Liverpool at Anfield on Friday.

The Championship winners take on Jurgen Klopp's side in the Premier League opener, live on Sky Sports.

Liverpool vs Norwich Live on

Farke admitted he had a little smile when the fixture list pitted his team against the European champions, but has urged Norwich's players to take confidence from their promotion campaign.

Breaking the rules

"It is the toughest task you can get to start," he said. "It's the first time they can play back at Anfield after winning the Champions League title so there will be lots of optimism and they will be focused.

"You can discuss it, but they are one of the best teams in the world. For me, probably the best at the moment.

0:43 Farke says he is a 'happy man' with the club's summer transfer deals despite not spending big money on new players. Farke says he is a 'happy man' with the club's summer transfer deals despite not spending big money on new players.

"We know we are the underdog and not the big favourite but we won't raise the white flag. One thing I can promise is that we will be greedy to be there with a good performance, but also a good result.

"It is important that we take confidence from last season. Now we are at a different level and we have to prove it again. The proof is on the pitch.

"Last season we were able to break all the rules because people were telling us we needed to spend money. We are looking forward to breaking several rules this season."

No time for tea

Klopp and Farke may have a few things in common - Farke previously managed Borussia Dortmund's second team - but the pair will cross paths for the first time on Friday.

Ahead of that meeting, Klopp has been full of praise for his fellow German, describing their rise to the top flight as "incredible".

Jurgen Klopp says Farke has done an 'incredible' job at Norwich

The City boss returned the compliments but insists he has no time to sit down and get to know his counterpart.

"It is not the time in this business to sit together with another German coach and philosophise about football and life.

"Jurgen has a lot to do with Liverpool and the same for me here. There is no time for a relaxed coffee or dinner in the evening. We will meet tomorrow and I am looking forward to it.

"It is always good when you get compliments from a world-class coach. I can't speak highly enough about Jurgen because what he is doing is fantastic.

"For me, quality is defined with performances over the long-term and that is exactly what Jurgen delivers."