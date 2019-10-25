Manchester United still one of best teams in the world, says Norwich boss Daniel Farke

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke says Manchester United are still one of the best teams in the world.

United travel to Carrow Road on Sunday looking for only their third Premier League win of the season but Farke insists they remain the team to beat.

"It's always a great day for the club and for Norwich City when you are allowed to play against still one of the best teams in the world and one of the biggest and best clubs in the world," he said.

"It's an unbelievably big name in world football. They're former champions in all competitions and we know it's a huge task for us and for that, of course, it's an exciting day for everyone who's involved at Norwich City.

"It's a game we're looking forward to. We are respectful definitely and we know it's a huge task but that's why we start to play football."

United are just three points clear of Norwich who are second from bottom of the Premier League after nine games, but Farke is convinced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will climb the table sooner rather later.

"We are not naive, we know that they are not in the position in the league where they want to be at the moment that's for sure," he added.

"When you work for such a big and great club as Manchester United they are used to winning not only games but they are used to winning titles in each and every competition.

"It's always a claim of the club to win titles no matter in what competition they are.

"Sometimes you have transition period but this period just lasts a few weeks or perhaps sometimes a few months and not longer.

"When I think about their squad it's not a 50-50 game I would say in one out of ten games you are likely to gain points."

Last month's 3-2 win over Manchester City at Carrow Road remains the stand out moment of the season so far for Norwich and Farke is hoping for similar quality from his players against United.

"We created a magic night against Manchester City," he said. "We can't take it as a given to repeat that on a weekly basis, but we are trying to be outstanding with our performances.

"If someone makes a successful tackle, the whole stadium has to be buzzing. We need that mood or we have no chance."