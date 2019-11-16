Norwich host Pukki Party in Helsinki after Finland qualify for Euro 2020
By Liam Grace
Last Updated: 16/11/19 12:50pm
Norwich hosted an official Pukki Party in Helsinki after Finland qualified for Euro 2020 on Friday - featuring t-shirts, cocktails and a pop-up shop!
Canaries striker Teemu Pukki netted twice as Finland beat Liechtenstein 3-0 to reach their first major tournament in their 108-year history.
The Premier League club helped the nation celebrate in the Finnish capital - hosting the event at the Apollo Live Club - featuring 'No Pukki, No Party' t-shirts, themed cocktails as well as a pop-up shop in Helsinki's city centre.
Something is happening... Not sure what it is 😂 pic.twitter.com/NOjD2OgOhL— Finnish Canaries (@finnishcanaries) November 15, 2019
Pukki's double brought his goal tally to nine in Euro 2020 qualification and sealed Finland's passage as runners-up in Group J, sparking wild scenes and a pitch invasion at a jubilant Sonera Stadium.
Better known for its ice hockey team, rally drivers, and javelin throwers, Finland, a nation of around 5.5 million people, were the only major Nordic country not to have reached a World Cup or European Championships.
Just a normal afternoon in Helsinki, Finland 💚💛 @NorwichCityFC pic.twitter.com/HcFxrweCmg— Finnish Canaries (@finnishcanaries) November 15, 2019
But the class of 2019 achieved what Finland's so-called golden generation, which featured Jari Litmanen and Sami Hyypia, failed to do, ending decades of disappointments and near misses.
Pukki has scored 36 goals in 58 games for Norwich - including six in the Premier League this term, after helping the club win the Sky Bet Championship last season - becoming an international star with Finland in the process.
Should we go for The Pukki or the Canary Cocktail... 🤔 The after party is heating up! CAMA FINLAND, CAMA PUKKI! pic.twitter.com/aPjPetTkKy— Finnish Canaries (@finnishcanaries) November 15, 2019
In total, the 29-year-old has scored 46 goals in 70 games for club and country since leaving Brondby in the summer of 2018 to join Norwich on a free transfer, going on to be named Championship Player of the Season and win the Golden Boot after 29 league goals in 2018/19.
Finland face Greece in their final Euro 2020 qualifier on Monday, live on Sky Sports Football via the Red Button.
🔵⚪️ PUKKI PARTY! 💛💚— HJK Helsinki (@hjkhelsinki) November 1, 2019
PUKKI PARTY by @NorwichCityFC on 15.11.2019 in Apollo Live Club, Helsinki.
Apollo is the official partner of HJK Helsinki. HJK Helsinki season ticket provides free entrance for two via VIP gate.
More: https://t.co/dGAqufvsan#HJK #Veikkausliiga #ncfc pic.twitter.com/sRrs1NxOA9
Norwich, meanwhile, return to Premier League action after the international break on Saturday with a trip to Everton.
Daniel Farke's side are looking to end a run of seven top-flight games without victory, of which they have lost six, including defeat to Watford last time out which left them bottom of the table.