Norwich host Pukki Party in Helsinki after Finland qualify for Euro 2020

Norwich hosted an official Pukki Party in Helsinki after Finland qualified for Euro 2020 on Friday - featuring t-shirts, cocktails and a pop-up shop!

Canaries striker Teemu Pukki netted twice as Finland beat Liechtenstein 3-0 to reach their first major tournament in their 108-year history.

The Premier League club helped the nation celebrate in the Finnish capital - hosting the event at the Apollo Live Club - featuring 'No Pukki, No Party' t-shirts, themed cocktails as well as a pop-up shop in Helsinki's city centre.

Something is happening... Not sure what it is 😂 pic.twitter.com/NOjD2OgOhL — Finnish Canaries (@finnishcanaries) November 15, 2019

Pukki's double brought his goal tally to nine in Euro 2020 qualification and sealed Finland's passage as runners-up in Group J, sparking wild scenes and a pitch invasion at a jubilant Sonera Stadium.

Better known for its ice hockey team, rally drivers, and javelin throwers, Finland, a nation of around 5.5 million people, were the only major Nordic country not to have reached a World Cup or European Championships.

Just a normal afternoon in Helsinki, Finland 💚💛 @NorwichCityFC pic.twitter.com/HcFxrweCmg — Finnish Canaries (@finnishcanaries) November 15, 2019

But the class of 2019 achieved what Finland's so-called golden generation, which featured Jari Litmanen and Sami Hyypia, failed to do, ending decades of disappointments and near misses.

Pukki has scored 36 goals in 58 games for Norwich - including six in the Premier League this term, after helping the club win the Sky Bet Championship last season - becoming an international star with Finland in the process.

Should we go for The Pukki or the Canary Cocktail... 🤔 The after party is heating up! CAMA FINLAND, CAMA PUKKI! pic.twitter.com/aPjPetTkKy — Finnish Canaries (@finnishcanaries) November 15, 2019

In total, the 29-year-old has scored 46 goals in 70 games for club and country since leaving Brondby in the summer of 2018 to join Norwich on a free transfer, going on to be named Championship Player of the Season and win the Golden Boot after 29 league goals in 2018/19.

Finland face Greece in their final Euro 2020 qualifier on Monday, live on Sky Sports Football via the Red Button.

Norwich, meanwhile, return to Premier League action after the international break on Saturday with a trip to Everton.

Daniel Farke's side are looking to end a run of seven top-flight games without victory, of which they have lost six, including defeat to Watford last time out which left them bottom of the table.