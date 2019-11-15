Euro 2020 News

European Qualifiers round-up: Teemu Pukki fires Finland to Euro 2020

Norwich striker Pukki scores second-half double as Finland qualify for a major tournament for the first time in their 108-year history

Last Updated: 15/11/19 7:00pm

Teemu Pukki scored twice as Finland beat Liechtenstein to qualify for Euro 2020 - the first time they have ever reached a major tournament finals

Teemu Pukki fired Finland to their first-ever major tournament finals as his double secured a 3-0 victory over Liechtenstein and a place at Euro 2020.

Jasse Tuominen set the Finns on their way with the opener midway through the first half, before Norwich striker Pukki confirmed a historic night for his nation with a penalty and close-range rebound in the space of 11 second-half minutes.

It took Pukki's goals tally to nine in Euro 2020 qualification and sealed Finland's passage to a first major tournament in their 108-year history as runners-up in Group J, sparking wild scenes and a pitch invasion at a jubilant Sonera Stadium.

More to follow...

