Norwich City boss Daniel Farke dismisses significance of Southampton trip

Daniel Farke says it is too early in the Premier League season to be 'addicted' to the league positions ahead of Norwich's trip to face fellow strugglers Southampton.

Farke's men sit 19th in the league, one place and one point behind their hosts, ahead of the traditionally significant winter period of fixtures.

Norwich lost 2-0 against bottom club Watford at Carrow Road last month, but have since collected four points from their last two games, beating Everton and then drawing with Arsenal.

"People made so much out of the Watford game," Farke said.

"We lost and we were down, but now we are several points better off and their manager has been sacked.

"It's too early to predict the final table after this game, but it's still an important game. Three points are up for grabs.

Teemu Pukki 'does not get nervous' about going through periods without scoring, says Norwich boss Daniel Farke

"We can take lots of confidence and self-belief. Four points from the last two games is good, and we are in a good mood ahead of tomorrow.

"Things can change quickly in both directions. If you lose, the world is down, but if you win, people think we will qualify for Europe. We shouldn't be too addicted to the league position."

Highlights from Norwich's draw against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday

Opponents Southampton have also recovered some form since last month's international break to also record four points from their last two games, against Arsenal and Watford respectively.

"They will be desperate to build some momentum after their first home win," Farke added.

"They are on the up and will be aggressive and motivated. They are a good pressing team.

"The mood in football changes very quickly. Southampton have some top-class players. They should be in a better position.

James Ward-Prowse has scored goals in Saints' last two Premier League games

"They will start aggressively. It will be a close game until the end. It will be an intense game, but we are confident.

"It's important to be defensively solid and to create chances. You have to use your first chance at this level. You need to be switched on from the first second."

Hasenhuttl: I don't regret taking on Saints job

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says the visit of Norwich is "absolutely massive" as he bids to build some momentum after the club ended an eight-match winless league run at home with victory against Watford.

Ralph Hasenhuttl says his Southampton side are prepared for a long relegation battle this season

Hasenhuttl is still under enormous pressure - his side were booed off when trailing 1-0 at half-time to Watford - but the German insists he has no regrets about taking on the job last December.

"If you ask me, I still love my job here, and the way we have shown how we are committed in the last few months and weeks was special for me and gives me the signal it was absolutely the right decision to come here," he said.

"We are a special club and we know about the difficulties of our way, but in this way we go together and it's the only chance for us, to develop the young players and make them better."