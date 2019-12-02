Charlie Nicholas' midweek Premier League predictions: Man Utd vs Tottenham, Liverpool vs Everton

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Premier League predictions

Charlie Nicholas returns with his Premier League predictions ahead of a bumper midweek of the action, including Manchester United vs Tottenham and Liverpool vs Everton.

Tuesday

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth - 7.30pm

You would expect Crystal Palace to kick on a bit now after their win at Burnley. All of a sudden they have an impressive side but be warned, Palace are still unpredictable. Everybody is looking at them in the table and thinking they are doing well - they are only two points off Tottenham in fifth and Wolves in sixth place.

They have good spells and have bad spells, just like Bournemouth. They are also unpredictable so it is a hard call. The inconsistencies of each of these teams will cancel each other out. Palace can get themselves in a great position to look like a top-half team but I am not convinced they have enough with the lack of goals they score.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Burnley vs Manchester City - 8.15pm

It's the Premier League and the title race is far from over for Manchester City. Liverpool are not dynamic and we know what the festive season can do to a team. They don't need to be beaten but in three games you can drop six points - it is what happens in this league.

Manchester City will not have given up hope yet. Like Liverpool, they are not playing well. Gabriel Jesus is a different player to Sergio Aguero. Bernardo and David Silva have gone quiet but Kevin De Bruyne is bringing them through at the moment. Pep Guardiola is worried about the defence and so he should be.

We know how tough it is going to Burnley. The front two are a real handful, although it doesn't sound as though it was too good at the weekend. Burnley will have a go at City though as their defence is frail, but Guardiola's side will be hard to stop on the counter-attack. The defeat to Crystal Palace doesn't help Burnley so will they risk going forwards? City will pick them off eventually.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Wednesday

Liverpool vs Everton - 8.15pm

I watched the Liverpool match for Soccer Saturday at the weekend and in the end, they deserved to win. But the three points didn't come without a struggle. They were hanging on at the end and the defensive frailties were highlighted once more.

Alisson will miss the derby match and his replacement Adrian was a bag of nerves when he came on. Liverpool do not have the same rhythm of last season but they do know how to get results, and got there in the end on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Everton lost this fixture last season to a last-minute Divock Origi goal. Marco Silva, who is another manager in serious danger, is saying that he has no interest in talking about his job. He knows what is in store, but he may be out soon. I am just not sure how soon.

If they get beat by three or four I think it will be over for Silva on Thursday. What happens after that? Does David Moyes come in and save the day or do they twist and go with Eddie Howe to build a project? It's a big call for the decision makers at Everton.

This game is a different scenario though - it's the derby. The two sides will not be thinking about anything that's to come around the corner. Liverpool will want to rub Everton's noses in it. Everton will park the bus, but Liverpool will be comfortable.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Manchester United vs Tottenham - 7.30pm

Soccer Special is going to be an excellent show on Wednesday with six games on for all six of us to watch over.

We are all looking forward to it and Wednesday. This is the reason why because this is a stunning game. We have Jose Mourinho's return to Manchester United to look forward to.

Will Jose get stick? They didn't dislike him at Old Trafford. They may not have liked his style and knew deep down that the players went about his ideas the wrong way, mainly Paul Pogba. He had problems with Luke Shaw but Jose has always been honest and up front. He did win trophies and got them a Champions League spot so he will not get bombarded.

I might be wrong but we have a Tottenham team that are three weeks ago would have gone with their heads down - a draw will have delighted them and left them relatively pleased, but Man Utd are there for the taking if Tottenham want it..

It is strange how things come up. Tottenham are the favourites at Old Trafford. They do not get results against the big teams, but United nowhere near at the moment. I think United will be upbeat for this one as if they have a point to prove, so it will be interesting. Jose will fancy the job though.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Chelsea vs Aston Villa - 7.30pm

Chelsea have had the stumble that we've been predicting would come. A lot of players are not getting the game time they want, but he needs the youngsters in the squad to perform. We have not seen much of Callum Hudson-Odoi recently, while Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham have had a couple of knocks to deal with. This tells you how the squad is being stretched. Chelsea will be up and down for the remainder of the season in my opinion.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa impressed at Old Trafford, and that is exactly where you want Jack Grealish to be playing. I want him just off the left and attacking the defence. To be honest, I think Villa are better than what the table suggests, but I cannot trust them defensively, and for that reason I think Chelsea will edge this one.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Leicester vs Watford - 7.30pm

Where did Kelechi Iheanacho pull that from? When you mention Brendan Rodgers, he is a manager that makes players bette. He's able to find something from players which you would not expect. Iheanacho is a decent player but he's a bag of nerves in front of goal. That only improves with confidence. It can eat away at you but Rodgers gave him confidence to perform.

I am not surprised Quique Sanchez Flores has gone, but the names and replacements being branded about are British ones. The Watford players will be wondering what is happening? Players do not relate to managing directors and they need information otherwise the excuse book is right out in front of them. They are staring down at it at the moment. This is going to be a very comfortable Leicester win.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Wolves vs West Ham - 7.30pm

This is another big test for Wolves. They have flagged up again how many games they have been playing. Stop complaining please! It only gets mentioned when a team drops points or lose. It is only the start of November and they have had international breaks too. The players were not playing massive qualifying matches either because they were mainly done. The only awkward thing is the travel but still, I see no excuses.

What a result for West Ham at Chelsea. Manuel Pellegrini was on the brink of losing his job and his side pulled something out of the hat for him. They got their shape right, defended well and were a threat on the counter-attack. They do have a softness about them, though. Declan Rice and Mark Noble are decent and know how to work together, and know when to stifle the game, but it is a learning curve for Rice still.

Michail Antonio brings the power and strength but West Ham are too nice. Sebastien Haller has gone cold and Felipe Anderson has been poor. You have to take them out of the team, work with them on the basics, and build them up again.

These games are unpredictable, which is why we have a mish-mash of teams that are so close together. I have never seen it this tight, you could throw a blanket over them! I expect Wolves to come through this.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Southampton vs Norwich - 7.30pm

I don't think Ralph Hasenhuttl is under pressure. Southampton are not in a position to get rid of him and I expect it to get better. I also don't think they have the finance to do it, but they also quite like him. His number two went and he took a hit with that, but you do need a good right-hand man and someone you trust beside you. When you get it wrong, they get it right. They keep the confidence and morale going in the dressing room when the manager is angry.

Meanwhile, Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki are great going forward for Norwich. Pukki got lucky with his goal against Arsenal, while it was another decent strike from Cantwell. The defence is still suspect though, so I think it is another night for Hasenhuttl to be looking at Danny Ings and James Ward Prowse to get them over the line.

They can lift their team-mates and lead by example, especially as though it looks they have completely got the Leicester result out of their minds. All of a sudden, things are looking good and promising again at St Mary's.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Thursday

Sheffield United vs Newcastle - 7.30pm

Sheffield United are going great. They have 18 points and people are very surprised by the start they've made this season. They only have four wins in 14 games but have only lost three too. They do not lose away from home and they have picked up slightly at home.

Newcastle are a similar sort of side. They are very impressive away from home but lack a bit of the cutting edge. Steve Bruce has brought the passion back, and they are nicking points here and there. I think the Newcastle fans are accepting what Bruce can do with a fairly average bunch. He is doing a much better job than what Rafael Benitez did.

Steve Bruce celebrates Jonjo Shelvey's late equaliser against Manchester City

They may only be four points above Southampton but they are better than where they were last season. Newcastle are hard to break down and look to counter-attack.

These are the types of games which the Premier League throw up. There are only three points between them so it is not as clear cut as some people might think. It is incredibly tight at the bottom. It tells you how well some of bottom teams have done.

Bruce is clever, he is going back to Sheffield where he will get plenty of abuse but he will have his players pumped up. If their shape is good, the counter attack will be a strong weapon for them.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Arsenal vs Brighton - 8.15pm

What a glorious opportunity for Arsenal, this is the only way you can look at it.

They had a bit more spike about them at the weekend but Freddie, why are you picking Shkodran Mustafi? When are you going to learn about Calum Chambers? I also cannot understand how David Luiz is in the team. He just doesn't want to run. He is only interested when he gets the ball at his feet. Sokratis Papastathopoulos is a shocker and Mustafi is even worse. Granit Xhaka also cannot run.

It is such a huge mess. I honestly thought Freddie would not be close to getting the job, but now, I do not know how long he will have in charge. In the end, it may not be their number one target who they end up getting.

Regarding Freddie's selection, what have you done there that was different to Unai Emery? I didn't get it. It might be his first pick, but could also be who he has got fit. Bringing in Joe Willock I understood, but the re-introduction of Xhaka baffled me. Mesut Ozil wanted the ball and wanted to get into the pockets of space, he was decent again. There is an enthusiasm about Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Brighton played out from the back and played with confidence and insurance, but this is about Arsenal getting back on the winning trail and trying to threaten the top six, and potentially the top four. They need to ramp up the action. The manager has gone and they need results and a winning formula. It will be another tense night though at the Emirates.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

