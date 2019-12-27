Daniel Farke insists Norwich will not sell best players in January

Daniel Farke insists Norwich are under no financial pressure to sell their best players during January.

Norwich sit bottom of the Premier League - seven points adrift of safety - ahead of the final weekend schedule of the year after a six-game winless run.

Defender Max Aarons, who was under consideration by Manchester United in the summer, midfield duo Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia, along with Teemu Pukki have all impressed since promotion from the Championship.

Farke and Teemu Pukki look subdued following their defeat at Aston Villa

"I am not worrying at all about any bids. When there is interest in our players it means that we are doing many things well.

"Our situation has changed since the last few seasons. In the last transfer windows we always had to sell our best players.

Max Aarons (left) has caught the eye in his first season in the Premier League

"At the moment, if we are honest, we can't afford real top-class quality and experienced players but we don't have to sell any players and that is a good situation.

"We need Max [Aarons] during the whole season. There is no scenario where we would sell one of our top players."

Farke says he is not "jealous" at by being unable to target mid-season additions due to the inflated transfer fees, but would not rule out a signing that would improve the club in the long-term.

Norwich sold James Maddison to Leicester for £22m last year, amid financial difficulties at the club, prior to their Championship-winning campaign, but Farke says the Canaries are now in a stronger position to deflect interest.

"Our financial position is quite relaxed and we know that we need all our key players to at least have a small chance to create a big sensation and for that we are not tempted at all to do something stupid and sell our best players.

"Sometimes there is an unbelievable offer and the other club decides to do some business but we are in such a comfortable situation (financially) I don't expect any business."

Norwich will target a first league win since beating Everton on November 23 when they host Tottenham on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.