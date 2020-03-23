Kenny McLean: It's hard to think about Norwich City or Scotland amid coronavirus crisis

Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean has admitted thoughts of football have taken a back seat over the past few weeks

Scotland and Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean admits it is difficult to focus on club or country as the coronavirus crisis continues across the world.

Norwich are currently bottom of the Premier League, six points from safety with nine games remaining while Scotland were due to face Israel at Hampden Park in a Euro 2020 play-off semi-final on Thursday night.

However, that game, along with the rest of the footballing calendar, has been temporarily postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic that has halted the game at home and abroad.

It has seen both the Premier League and Football League suspend all fixtures until April 30 at the earliest with this summer's Euro 2020 tournament also rescheduled for next year.

The Norwich squad were set to return to training on April 5 but have now been given further time off with McLean admitting football has now become secondary to "more important things going on in the world".

"It is hard to think about the position we are in and the games with Norwich and Scotland with the way things are going," McLean said.

"When we got told to stay away I think everybody knew international games would be called off and then after a couple of weeks realised that the Euros wouldn't be going ahead this year.

"Obviously everybody in Scotland was looking forward to, hopefully, two big games coming up but it is just one of those things, the Israel game will come around at some point and we just need to be ready when it does.

"We found ourselves in a pretty poor position at Norwich but we felt we were getting a bit of momentum.

"I think the games will come thick and fast if we get the league back up and running. We need to keep ourselves as fit as possible and be ready.

"It does seem a long, long time from going in every day for training and seeing the boys. It feels a lot longer away than it has been.

"Unfortunately, we can't affect anything now, in terms of playing football so we just need to get on with it. Right now we just have to look after each other."