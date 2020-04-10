Daniel Sinani: Luxembourg international striker agrees Norwich transfer

Daniel Sinani's move to Norwich will be the first time the forward has played professional football outside of Luxembourg

Norwich have agreed a deal to sign Luxembourg international Danel Sinani.

The 23-year-old forward has signed a pre-contract agreement with the club and will move to Carrow Road from Luxembourg side F91 Dudelange on a three-year deal in the summer.

Sinani has scored 24 goals in 30 games in all competitions this season, including nine in the Europa League group stages and qualifying.

Winning the national league title twice in the previous two years with Dudelange, Sinani has also been capped 21 times for Luxembourg since making his debut in 2017.

His move to Norwich will be the first time Sinani has played professional football outside of Luxembourg, having spent the past six years there with RFCU Luxembourg and Dudelange.

"Norwich is a very big club with many good players," Sinani told the club website. "I will try to do my best and try to continue to hopefully score goals and to help the team to get in a high position.

"I've heard a lot of good things about Norwich City and I'm really excited to join you guys in the summer.

"For me, the most important thing in our situation is that you're keeping well and keeping safe."

Norwich boss Daniel Farke has been impressed by Sinani's scoring streak in the Europa League

Norwich manager Daniel Farke added: "We're all happy that we're able to sign Danel. He's a young player full of potential.

"He's pretty interesting because he can play more or less all offensive positions. He also has great ability in terms of end product, scoring many goals and delivering many assists.

"Luxembourg is a completely different level so we will need to give him some time, but he has proven he can deliver in the Europa League. It's a sign of our way that we give interesting talents the chance to impress."