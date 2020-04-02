Coronavirus: Norwich make £200k donation to help those most affected

Grant Hanley says Norwich's players want to contribute to the coronavirus relief effort

Norwich's players, head coach Daniel Farke and the club's executive committee have agreed to donate "over £200,000" to help those in the city and Norfolk area most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The club says the fund will be initially used to buy and distribute food and essential toiletry packages for those in need in the local area, adding they will also be working with nearby charities and organisations to make further resources available.

On Wednesday, Norwich became the latest club to place their non-playing staff on furlough leave, and state they will ensure the club tops up employees' salaries to make up their full-time wages.

Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean has admitted thoughts of football have taken a back seat over the past few weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak

Captain Grant Hanley said: "There are clearly a lot of complexities and discussions happening at this time, but right now this absolutely is the best thing we can do for our community.

"As a group of players, we wanted to stand up and do our bit. The lads have heard at first-hand stories and challenges that some of our supporters are currently facing.

Daniel Farke is among those at Carrow Road donating money to help local communities in Norfolk

"We need to make sure we're reaching out and helping those who have been hit hard and are struggling at this time.

"It's clear the club are doing everything possible to help both staff, fans and the wider community at this challenging time, and we want to make sure we're also contributing."

Meanwhile, Daniel Levy is one of 550 non-playing staff at Tottenham taking a pay cut in order to protect jobs at the club, after they followed Newcastle in furloughing their employees.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has also taken a voluntary wage cut, while Swansea manager Steve Cooper and chairman Trevor Birch have agreed to "significant" wage deferrals to ease financial pressure on the Championship club.