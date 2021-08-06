Josh Sargent: Norwich City agree deal with Werder Bremen for United States striker

USA international Josh Sargent set to make a move to the Premier League with Norwich City after spending entire professional career until now in Bundesliga with Werder Bremen.

By Lyall Thomas

Friday 6 August 2021 21:20, UK

Werder Bremen striker Josh Sargent could be Norwich City&#39;s next signing
Image: Werder Bremen striker Josh Sargent could be Norwich City's next signing

Norwich City have agreed a deal worth just over £8m with Werder Bremen for striker Josh Sargent.

Arrangements are being made for the 21-year-old to fly to England to undergo a medical, although that might not happen until Monday.

Sargent will not be in Bremen's squad for their German Cup clash with VfL Osnabruck on Saturday, having been excused from training on Friday as well.

Werder's sporting director Frank Baumann said of Sargent: "We are about to finalise a transfer with a foreign club. Because of this, Josh told us that he wasn't in the right frame of mind to play on Saturday. As a result, we let him go home from training."

Sargent was one of few players to come out of Bremen's 2020-21 season, one which ended in relegation, with any credit.

Trending

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Todd Cantwell started the move and then produced an audacious assist for Adam Idah to score for Norwich, as they beat Gillingham 5-0 in a pre-season friendly. (Credit: Canaries TV)

He scored seven goals in all competitions and also hit the target twice on the opening day of the 2. Bundesliga season last weekend against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Also See:

Sargent is one of America's brightest talents on the international stage as well, having already won 16 senior caps after a prolific goalscoring record in youth football.

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q