Billy Gilmour: Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel urges on-loan midfielder to embrace Norwich challenge

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea could cut short Billy Gilmour's loan spell at Norwich, but has urged the midfielder to embrace the challenge of earning more playing time at Carrow Road.

Norwich overcame competition from several Premier League sides to sign Gilmour in July on a season-long loan, but the 20-year-old Scotland international has fallen out of favour under manager Daniel Farke, who said last month that Norwich are not "here to develop players for other clubs".

After starting four of Norwich's first five Premier League games this season, Gilmour hasn't played for the Canaries in the following five league fixtures, with his most recent appearance coming in September's Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool.

Tuchel admits that Gilmour's loan is not going as his parent club had hoped, but is adamant there is plenty of time to turn the situation around.

"I spoke to Daniel (Farke) and Billy (Gilmour) about the situation and we will make the decision in January," Thomas Tuchel said.

"He left looking for more minutes and game time at another club and the challenge is for him to fight his way through.

"Things are not going as well as he perhaps hoped but it's not the moment to cancel the whole project or open talks to bring him back.

"Sometimes these weeks and months arrive when the situation doesn't seem to be going the right way - you just have to hang in there and show your quality and make sure you help your team, no matter how.

"That sharpens the character and I am sure it will be a big chapter in Billy's career.

"It is only the start of November and there are still months to go and a lot of time to prove he has enough quality to help Norwich be a better team."

Tuchel also offered advice to Chelsea midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi, who remained at the club over the summer despite requesting a move amid concerns over playing time.

The 20-year-old was used sparsely over the opening weeks of the season, but a series of injuries in forward positions have seen him start three of the Blues last four Premier League games, all of which have resulted in victories.

With Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Mason Mount all still unavailable, Hudson-Odoi's run in the starting XI could continue, with the Premier League leaders set to take on Burnley on Saturday at Stamford Bridge ahead of the international break.

Image: Injuries to a number of players has given Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi a chance to stake him place in Thomas Tuchel's side

On Hudson-Odoi, Tuchel said: "We didn't let him leave because we are building a squad and Callum (Hudson-Odoi) is a piece in that puzzle.

"He thought it might be a bit easier to get minutes at another club but I told him straight that we rely on him, he accepted his role within the team.

"There is huge progress he can make within this group and within this club but he had a very good pre-season, struggled a bit at the beginning of the season to prove himself but now has shown up and delivered.

"To get a place in this team it is all about performance and this is what Callum is showing at the moment and it is important he continues to be consistent, stays hungry and keeps progressing."