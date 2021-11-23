Norwich unveil new club crest for the first time in 50 years

Norwich have unveiled a new club crest for the first time in 50 years.

The Premier League club revealed its new design, a modernised version of the club's current crest, on Tuesday.

The change comes after a consultation period which "incorporated both internal feedback within the business and external feedback from the club's supporters", according to a club statement.

The new crest, which features a redesigned lion, castle and canary, will be formally used from June 17, 2022 and will feature on the club's kits next season.

Norwich's commercial director Sam Jeffery said: "This is a huge moment in the history of Norwich City Football Club and a real statement of intent for the future.

"For the first time in 50 years, the club will adopt a newly evolved crest, fit for digital purpose, iconic and most importantly accessible for all.

"It's a project two years in the making and one that has been treated with the utmost sensitivity and care by those lucky enough to have been involved within the club's working group.

"Having garnered feedback from numerous stakeholders, both internally and externally, it was always going to be an evolution and not a revolution.

"We're extremely proud of the outcome."