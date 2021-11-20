Norwich 2-1 Southampton: Canaries kick Dean Smith era off in style with win

Goals from Teemu Pukki and Grant Hanley earned Norwich a 2-1 win over Southampton at Carrow Road in Dean Smith's first game in charge.

Skipper Hanley rose highest at the back post with 11 minutes remaining to complete the turnaround and lift the Canaries off the bottom of the Premier League table.

It is the first time in 36 Premier League games Norwich have fallen behind and gone on to win a game.

Pukki's near-post header had pulled Norwich level on seven minutes after Che Adams (4) found space in the box to find the bottom corner for Saints.

Southampton dominated proceedings before the break and remain 13th despite the defeat, while Norwich move above Newcastle into 19th, still three points from safety.

Player ratings Norwich: Krul 7, Aarons 5, Gibson 8, Hanley 7, Williams 6, Gilmour 7, Normann 6, McLean 6, Cantwell 5, Rashica 7, Pukki 7



Subs: Sargent 7, Rupp N/A, Tzolis N/A



Southampton: McCarthy 5, Walker-Peters 7, Salisu 4, Bednarek 6, Livramento 7, Romeu 6, Ward-Prowse 6, Diallo 7, Elyounoussi 6, Adams 6, Armstrong 6



Subs: Broja 6, Walcott 6, Lyanco 6



Man of the match: Gibson

How Norwich produced a rare comeback

It was the worst possible start to his reign for Smith as his side's defensive issues were laid bare before he had a chance to get comfy in the dugout.

Despite the close attention of Hanley and Max Aarons, Adams was able to wriggle away from the duo and calmly slot the ball past Tim Krul into the bottom corner.

But the Canaries fought back quickly and Aarons made amends. Neat link-up play down the right saw the full-back clip a cross into the near post, where Pukki stopped to head past Alex McCarthy, who should have kept it out.

Image: Che Adams gives Southampton the lead at Norwich

From then on it was near total domination before the break for Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

They enjoyed 71 per cent of possession in the opening half hour and were it not for a series of brave blocks from the Canaries' back-line, Saints really could have been three or four goals to the good.

Adams was guilty of missing their best chance as Krul dived to his right to deny the striker after Hanley's slip had left Saints with three forwards against one Norwich defender.

It was, however, a different Canaries side after Smith's first half-time team-talk.

Milot Rashica's low drive was well struck but straight at McCarthy before substitute Josh Sargent had a shot blocked when Pukki was free to his right.

That initial Norwich momentum stalled after the hour mark as the game turned scrappy and both sides were guilty of giving the ball away cheaply.

Team news Todd Cantwell and Billy Gilmour were both brought into the Norwich side for their first appearances in two months, while Grant Hanley returned after injury. Andrew Omobamidele dropped to the bench and Kieran Dowell missed out due to illness.

Southampton were forced into one change as Ibrahima Diallo replaced the absent Stuart Armstrong.

But Norwich continued to push and were rewarded when Hanley climbed above James Ward-Prowse to nod the ball into the floor and beyond McCarthy.

Image: Teemu Pukki celebrates his equaliser at Carrow Road

It was a nervy end for the Carrow Road faithful as Saints pressed hard for an equaliser.

They continued to deliver balls into the box only to see Ben Gibson and Hanley continuously clear them.

Substitute Theo Walcott thought he had equalised deep into stoppage-time only for his glancing header to fly agonisingly wide of the post.

The scenes at full-time showed there is belief Norwich can beat the drop under Smith, while Saints were left to rue their lack of a clinical edge in the first half.

Man of the match: Ben Gibson

Norwich were under the cosh in the first half and Ben Gibson stood tall to help them go in at the break level.

He was on hand to block shots, win headers from the numerous crosses and played like a real leader in the backline.

Gibson's career stalled at Burnley but he showed why he was highly rated at Middlesbrough against Saints.

What the managers said

Norwich boss Dean Smith: "It certainly felt good. First half we weren't near the standard that we need to be to win football games. But we stayed in the game and that was important.

"We didn't engage them high enough, dropped into a low block too early and were second best. Second half I thought we engaged them a lot higher up the pitch. We were the better team in the second half.

"To come back from a goal down after a tough start means it is certainly a great win and what we need."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dean Smith believes his side's second-half performance helped them get the three points against Southampton this afternoon.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl: "Understandably frustrated. We conceded a goal where it was a clear foul on the other side but he let it run.

"I don't see a guy running past someone else and going on the ground for no reason. Why would he go down? He is past him.

"Then we concede a goal from the edge of the six-yard box and it is too easy. Two goals conceded today from an angle where you don't normally concede.

"We couldn't transform a very good first half into a good result today. We had massive chances and there was only one team playing in the first half."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ralph Hasenhuttl believes his side couldn't capitalise on a great first half as Southampton fell to a late defeat at Norwich.

Opta stats

● Norwich have come from behind to win a Premier League game for the first time since May 2016 (v Watford), ending a 36-game losing run in the top-flight when falling behind at any stage.

● Southampton have dropped more points from winning positions than any other Premier League side since Hasenhüttl took over the club back in December 2018 (67).

● Following both Adams' and Pukki's goals, both Southampton and Norwich scored in the opening seven minutes, the first time this has happened in a Premier League game since Manchester United v Spurs back in October 2020 (4 mins).

● After failing to score in any of his first 11 matches in all competitions for club and country this season, Adams has now scored in five of his last six for Southampton (3) and Scotland (2), including each of his last three.

● Pukki has scored in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since January 2020 (v Bournemouth and Spurs). He's now netted 15 top-flight goals for Norwich - this is nine more than any other Canaries player in the competition since August 2019 (Todd Cantwell, 6).

● Hanley's winner for Norwich is his first Premier League goal in nine years and 324 days, since he scored for Blackburn at Old Trafford back in December 2011.

Both teams are back in action at 3pm next Saturday with Norwich facing Wolves at Carrow Road and Southampton facing a daunting trip to Liverpool.