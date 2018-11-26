Luke Freeman signs new QPR contract until 2021

Luke Freeman joined QPR from Bristol City in January 2017

Luke Freeman has signed a new contract with QPR, keeping him at the Sky Bet Championship club until the summer of 2021.

The 26-year-old midfielder joined QPR from Bristol City in January 2017 and has scored 10 goals in 83 appearances.

"I'm really pleased," Freeman told the club's website. "I'm happy here - I get on really well with all the boys, all the staff. This feels like home for me.

1:49 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and QPR Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and QPR

"I love the club, the fans, and I want to help us progress even more now."

Freeman has also praised the part manager Steve McClaren has played since his arrival at Loftus Road.

QPR boss Steve McClaren is delighted to have secured Luke Freeman's future

"He was massive in this decision and is probably one of the best managers I've played under. The same goes for his staff.

"I think the boys here would agree with that - and you can see it given the direction we're heading in."

McClaren added: "I am delighted. To tie Luke down to a longer contract is fantastic news for the club and for Luke as well.

"He is one of the players who attracted a lot of interest from a lot of clubs last summer.

"We resisted that because of what he brings to the team - his goals, assists, his infectious enthusiasm and his willingness to work."