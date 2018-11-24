Stoke 2-2 QPR: Angel Rangel scores double to deny Potters

1:49 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and QPR. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke and QPR.

Defender Angel Rangel was QPR's saviour as his brilliant double secured a battling 2-2 draw away to Stoke.

Joe Allen looked to have won it for the hosts, who fought back from a goal down to lead 2-1 at the bet365 Stadium.

Rangel gave the Hoops a welcome seventh-minute lead but striker Saido Berahino bundled home a 21st-minute equaliser.

Wales international Allen then pounced in the 61st minute as the Potters chased their first home league win in nearly two months, with their last having been a 2-0 victory against Bolton at the beginning of October.

But Rangel had other ideas as his late sucker-punch with 12 minutes remaining made sure the spoils were shared. The Spaniard scored his first goals since January 2017 - and two fine finishes which will live long in the memory.

Rangel gave the visitors the perfect start in the seventh minute when he powered his header into the top left corner to leave keeper Jack Butland no chance with the first proper chance of the game. Eberechi Eze whipped in a delightful cross and Rangel was clinical for his first goal of the campaign.

But the hosts rallied and James McClean had a powerful right foot shot deflected over the bar on the quarter hour mark.

Two minutes later Nahki Wells rifled wide of the target as the Hoops caught the Potters on the counter-attack as they looked to double their advantage.

However, it was Stoke who levelled matters after plenty of persistence in front of goal. An awful pass from defender Joel Lynch was intercepted by Tom Ince. The winger produced a deft chipped cross from the right, home debutant Sam Clucas headed across the face of goal and there was Berahino to bundle home from close range.

Stoke came within a whisker of taking the lead in the 26th minute, only to be denied by the woodwork. Bruno Martin Indi's left-wing corner was met sweetly by McClean, but the Irishman's glancing header hit the right upright.

McClean had another good opportunity to score, but his powerful right foot shot flew wide of the left-hand post.

A cagey opening after the restart resulted in few chances, but just after the hour mark, Stoke had turned the game on its head.

Ince picked out McClean with a pinpoint cross and the midfielder's cushioned header fell invitingly for Allen to smash home on the volley from point-blank range.

Ince had a goal ruled out for offside with 12 minutes remaining after he slotted home from a Tom Edwards cross.

And that chalked off effort proved costly as a minute later Rangel bagged his second of the game to snatch a battling point for Steve McClaren's side.

Substitute Peter Crouch had a headed goal turned down for offside in the final minute in what proved to be a frantic finish to proceedings.