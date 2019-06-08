QPR fans praised for renaming Loftus Road after Kiyan Prince

0:52 Dr Mark Prince OBE says he 'can't thank QPR enough' after supporters chose to rename Loftus Road in memory of his son who died following a knife crime attack Dr Mark Prince OBE says he 'can't thank QPR enough' after supporters chose to rename Loftus Road in memory of his son who died following a knife crime attack

Dr Mark Prince OBE has told Sky Sports News he "can't thank QPR's fans enough" after they chose to rename Loftus Road as the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, in memory of his son and former academy player, who was stabbed to death in 2006.

Kiyan, who was 15 and had been signed by QPR two years earlier, lost his life after trying to break up a fight outside his school.

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium was chosen by supporters from a shortlist of five local charities to receive the naming rights to the ground after then name received a 63 per cent overall share of the vote.

Mark Prince recently was awarded an OBE for his work and services to knife crime prevention

After hearing the news about renaming the ground to honour his son, Mark said: "My wife said 'I'll jump up and down for you!' It takes me a while to soak things in.

"I phoned Kiyan's mum Tracey, I haven't heard Kiyan's mum this excited and happy since our son has been alive, just to see her like that went the world to me.

"I just want QPR fans to really understand what they have done for Kiyan's family and how excited and happy they have made us and the foundation feel by making this decision."

QPR have renamed Loftus Road after Kiyan Prince for the 2019-20 campaign

"It's just too awesome for words, you have to pinch yourself a bit and ask is this really happening?

"It's that connection Kiyan had with this club, even though his life was taken, we still get to see his name above the club that honed and developed his skills.

"I can't thank the QPR fans enough, they are the best family club that's out there and they have been there from the very start. There is nothing I wouldn't do for QPR."

In memory of his son, Mark set up the Kiyan Prince Foundation in a bid to educate and support young people to become role models.

Anti-knife crime activist and former boxer Mark, who received an OBE for his work tackling knife crime, has reached an estimated 84,000 youngsters in the past 12 years through the foundation's work.