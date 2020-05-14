Bright Osayi-Samuel: QPR reject £3m bid from Club Brugge for winger

Bright Osayi-Samuel has impressed this season for Queens Park Rangers

Queens Park Rangers have rejected a £3m bid for Bright Osayi-Samuel from Belgian side Club Brugge.

The 22-year-old forward has been one of the Sky Bet Championship club's standout performers this season.

He has one year left on his current deal and has recently been linked with moves to West Ham and Norwich.

Brugge were hopeful they could entice London-born Osayi-Samuel overseas with the incentive of Champions League football next season.

Osayi-Samuel has a year left on his current contract at QPR

It is not yet known whether Brugge will return with an improved offer.

Osayi-Samuel started his career with Blackpool before moving to QPR in September 2017.

He has since scored 10 goals in 84 appearances for QPR and has enjoyed his most productive season to date during the 2019/20 campaign, netting six times in 32 games.