Charlie Austin: QPR forward suspended for three games after Nottingham Forest stamp

Charlie Austin has been suspended for QPR's next three games after being found guilty of a stamp on Nottingham Forest's Ryan Yates last weekend.

The incident, which wasn't spotted at the time by match officials but caught on camera, occurred in the 43rd minute of QPR's 3-1 Championship defeat at the City Ground.

And despite the forward denying his behaviour constituted violent conduct, an independent Regulatory Commission has found him guilty.

2:02 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and QPR

A statement released via the FA Spokesperson Twitter account read: "Charlie Austin has been suspended for Queens Park Rangers FC's next three matches following a breach of FA Rule E1.1 that occurred during an EFL Championship match against Nottingham Forest on 05/04/21.

"An independent Regulatory Commission found the breach of FA Rule E1.1 proven after considering evidence during a subsequent hearing and imposed the appropriate sanction."

The 31-year-old forward will now miss Saturday's home game against Sheffield Wednesday as well as the away games at Rotherham (April 13) and Middlesbrough (April 17)

Austin has been a revelation for QPR since signing for the club on loan back from West Bromwich Albion in January, scoring six goals in 17 league games.

