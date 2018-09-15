Leicester lacked concentration in heavy Bournemouth defeat, says Claude Puel

3:19 Claude Puel was disappointed with Leicester's defending in their 4-2 defeat to Bournemouth Claude Puel was disappointed with Leicester's defending in their 4-2 defeat to Bournemouth

Claude Puel felt his side lacked focus and concentration in their disappointing 4-2 defeat to Bournemouth.

Leicester were 3-0 down by half-time and their afternoon was made even worse when Wes Morgan was shown a second yellow card before the hosts scored another.

Puel's side pulled two goals back in the final minutes through James Maddison and substitute Marc Albrighton, but Puel felt his team could have done more to prevent the first-half goals they conceded.

"It's a difficult feeling and I'm more than disappointed," he told Sky Sports.

"It was strange the first half, it was not a fair reflection. We started this game with good intentions and I thought we had a good balance between both [teams].

"We had the first chances to score, but after the counter-attacks it was difficult to react. We had to prevent this situation. We lacked concentration and focus."

2:58 Bournemouth 4-2 Leicester Bournemouth 4-2 Leicester

Even though Leicester have now recorded back-to-back defeats in the Premier League, Puel was pleased with his team's fighting spirit in the final moments of the match and hopes the result is nothing more than an "accident".

He added: "After the second half it was difficult to come back. We tried but we conceded another goal with a man down, but I praise the mentality of my team because we scored twice at the end.

"I think it was important. Now it's important to prepare for the next game and I hope this game was an accident and together we react."