Leicester thank Watford fans for banners remembering Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

One of the banners displayed by Watford supporters at the King Power Stadium

Leicester City gave free food and drink to Watford fans at the King Power Stadium after they unveiled banners praising the Foxes' late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

One banner read: "Thank you Vichai for allowing us all to dream. Rest in peace." The second listed the names of the four other people killed in the helicopter crash just over a month ago.

The game was the second Premier League game played at the King Power since Srivaddhanaprabha's helicopter came down just outside the ground moments after taking off.

Watford fans' group The 1881 Movement raised money for the banners, with the excess of £1,712 to be donated to a Leicester foundation supported by Srivaddhanaprabha.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was remembered by Watford fans at the King Power Stadium on Saturday

The fans' group then announced that Leicester's vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, son of Vichai, had offered complimentary food and drink at Saturday's match as a thank you gesture.

Foxes manager Claude Puel also voiced his appreciation over the banners.

"I would like to thank the Watford fans about the banner. It's a fantastic feeling and fantastic support for our chairman," the Frenchman said after the match, which Leicester won 2-0.