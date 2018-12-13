Raheem Sterling deserves credit for speaking out over abuse, says Demarai Gray

2:20 Leicester winger Demarai Gray says he is proud of Raheem Sterling for standing up to racism Leicester winger Demarai Gray says he is proud of Raheem Sterling for standing up to racism

Leicester forward Demarai Gray has praised Raheem Sterling for his stand against racism - and thinks it was time someone spoke out.

Manchester City forward Sterling was allegedly racially abused during last Saturday's defeat at Chelsea - and responded on social media the following day, saying he 'had to laugh at the abuse' and expects 'no better'.

Gray says he has been a victim of racism itself and was pleased Sterling hit back in such a considered manner.

Gray told Sky Sports: "At the Euros, two years ago, we were in Poland, and we knew it was quite hostile out there.

"There were monkey chants towards a few of our players and we are aware that it still goes on - and with England we are warned about these things.

Raheem Sterling has been praised for his response to alleged racist abuse he suffered at Stamford Bridge

"But you don't expect it and it's not nice to hear it and experience it.

"I think it is one of those things in football that you can't do much to change. If that is how people are, that's how people are.

"But the best thing you can do is make people aware. I think what Raheem has done is good and it is about time someone stood up for themselves and spoke out like he has.

"I respect Raheem for making that decision.

"This is the best thing he could have done. He didn't go about it in a negative way on social media, he was grown up and mature and brave.

"I think the responses and respect he has got from that are what he deserves."

Demarai Gray wants players to be supported if they speak out against racism

Asked what he would like to see happen in future, Gray said he hopes that players who speak out about racism will be well-supported by others in the game.

He said: "As players, if we get support if we need support and understanding, and if you want to be a player who steps up and speaks about it, you just get respect after that.

"Because I have seen a few things on social media, people talking about what Raheem has done, and it is like they are trying to undermine him.

"I think it's crazy personally and I think what Raheem has done has alerted a lot of people."