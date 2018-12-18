Claude Puel rues 'harsh' penalty shootout defeat to Manchester City

4:19 Claude Puel shared his post-match thoughts after his Leicester City side crashed out on penalties yet again to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the Carabao Cup. Claude Puel shared his post-match thoughts after his Leicester City side crashed out on penalties yet again to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

Claude Puel feels Leicester's penalty shootout defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-final was "harsh".

Leicester did well to battle back from a goal down with Marc Albrighton's volley in the 73rd minute taking the game to penalties - a repeat of the Carabao Cup quarter-final clash from last season between the two sides.

But it ended in the same result, as Leicester missed spot kicks to crash out at the last-eight stage.

"It's always harsh to lose on penalties, especially for the second time to the same team," Puel told Sky Sports. "But we played a complete game with a good structure and organisation and I think we deserved to come back and equalise. We didn't manage the penalties very well but that's football.

4:14 Highlights from the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Leicester City and Manchester City. Highlights from the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Leicester City and Manchester City.

"I think we were close to Manchester City and it is difficult because we wanted to continue, but I prefer losing with this quality and mentality.

"I don't have a strongest team [out against City] because all my players are very close and we had some rotation. Hamza Choudhury played very well and it is important to give game time to players. I have confidence in my squad.

"We conceded the first goal from a fantastic shot which took us by surprise, but after that we didn't concede a lot of chances.

1:39 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praised his much-changed side as Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne made comebacks in their Carabao Cup quarter-final match at Leicester. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praised his much-changed side as Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne made comebacks in their Carabao Cup quarter-final match at Leicester.

"We corrected some things at half-time and the second half was very interesting and perhaps we could have won the game. I have no regrets, I'm just disappointed for the players because they worked hard on the pitch and it is always tough to be eliminated."

Jamie Vardy was missing for Leicester, having completed 90 minutes at the weekend, with Puel insisting the England international will be back at the weekend.

"I think he will be available," Puel added. "We needed to manage because he came back from injury and I hope he can give his best on Saturday."