Leicester's Harry Maguire excited by Everton challenge

Harry Maguire hoping the Foxes can hit back against Everton

Harry Maguire says Leicester are ready to bounce back at Everton following Saturday's last-gasp defeat to Cardiff.

The Foxes were stunned by their 1-0 defeat on Saturday, especially on the back of two surprise wins over Chelsea and Manchester City.

Everton are a point behind Leicester in the Premier League and Maguire is eager to put the loss to the Bluebirds behind him in the New Year's Day match, live on Sky Sports.

"That is the best thing about the Christmas period. Once you get a defeat you only have to wait two or three days before you are playing again," said the England defender.

"It's nice to have another game in three days and it's a big game for us now at Everton. We will look forward to that one, try to rest and recover and hopefully get the three points up there."

James Maddison's penalty was saved by Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge on Saturday before Victor Camarasa struck in the 90th minute to win it for the Bluebirds.

Defeat dropped Leicester to eighth in the Premier League as they battle for a Europa League spot and the trip to Goodison Park will be their fourth game in 11 days.

Maguire added: "Obviously it's tough for the boys who have played all three games with three 90 minutes. It is the same for every player in the Premier League. We don't use that as an excuse.

"It wasn't our best performance, no doubt about it and we are not using it as an excuse, but we dominated the game and had numerous chances.

"I can't recall them having a clear-cut chance in the game. Then they score an unbelievable goal and it's a great victory for them."

Jonny Evans and Wes Morgan will be assessed after they missed the Cardiff defeat due to illness, while Hamza Choudhury is set to return after being rested.