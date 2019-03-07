Brendan Rodgers insists burglary won't detract from Celtic experience

1:04 Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says his wife and daughter were scared by the burglary at their house in Glasgow, but insists it will not cloud his memories of managing Celtic Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says his wife and daughter were scared by the burglary at their house in Glasgow, but insists it will not cloud his memories of managing Celtic

Brendan Rodgers has insisted the burglary of his family home in Scotland will not detract from the "amazing" experience he had as manager of Celtic.

Just a week after Rodgers left Parkhead to take charge at Leicester, his home in the Glaswegian suburb of Bearsden was burgled while his wife and step-daughter were at home.

"It's obviously something that's not nice for any family to go through. It gave the girls a fright," Rodgers said.

"The only thing I want to say on it is that probably the last 10 days there's been a lot around my move to here and obviously the events of the last couple of days.

Brendan Rodgers was on course for a 'treble-treble' at Celtic before leaving to take charge of Leicester last week

"I don't want to detract from (that) we had an amazing time as a family in Scotland, in Glasgow in particular. The people there were amazing, the experiences that we had on and off the field will live with us, and we're not going to let something like this, or some of the reaction over the last 10 days, cloud any of that."

There was extreme disappointment among Celtic supporters following Rodgers decision to leave the club so late in the season, as they were honing in on a third successive treble under his management.

With Rodgers in the Midlands, wife Charlotte and her six-year-old daughter, Lola, were asleep when the intruders broke into their home shortly after 1am on Wednesday morning.

Mother and daughter took refuge in a bathroom while the intruders fled the property with a number of boxes, which Rodgers has confirmed contained a number of his medals and trophies from Celtic.

Rodgers first game in charge of Leicester ended in a 2-1 defeat at Watford

"We've dealt with it," Rodgers said. "There's been a great support out there for us and they're both fine and safe, which is important."

After losing his first game in charge at Watford on Sunday, Rodgers' side host Fulham on Saturday in his first game at Leicester's King Power Stadium.