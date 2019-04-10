Harry Maguire says Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has lived up to expectations

0:52 Harry Maguire said the appointment of Brendan Rodgers shows great ambition at Leicester City and discussed the new manager's coaching style Harry Maguire said the appointment of Brendan Rodgers shows great ambition at Leicester City and discussed the new manager's coaching style

Brendan Rodgers has lived up to expectations at Leicester, according to Harry Maguire.

The Northern Irishman arrived at the King Power Stadium in February following Claude Puel's sacking and has won four of his five games in charge, the only blemish being a 2-1 defeat to Watford in his first game.

Maguire said the squad have taken well to Rodgers' approach and methods, with the players looking to make it five wins on the spin at home to Newcastle on Friday night, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Leicester vs Newcastle Live on

"I've always heard off a lot of people that he's a top coach and a great man as well," Maguire told Sky Sports.

"He's definitely lived up to that and when we appointed him I was really excited to work with him.

"I think it shows great ambition from Leicester as a club, obviously such a big club like Celtic and we can bring him in from there.

"His profile is really good and really high and it's a really exciting time. Hopefully we can push on and be successful together."

Leicester have won four games in a row under Brendan Rodgers, who took over at the King Power in February

Keeping the players on side at Leicester is crucial, as former managers Claudio Ranieri, Craig Shakespeare and Claude Puel will attest.

Rodgers seems to have brought the best out of Jamie Vardy, who has scored six goals in Rodgers' five games in charge, compared with nine in 24 league games under Puel.

Maguire agreed that Rodgers' coaching and individual work has been highly beneficial.

"His man management is really good," said Maguire. "I think he knows what's best for the players and how to get the best out of them and give them good confidence to go out and perform and that's the bottom line of it.

"He's a great bloke and a top coach as well, I think the boys are really excited for the next few games and obviously starting fresh throughout pre-season and seeing where we can go next year."

Maguire's own future has been under speculation, following on from Manchester United's pursuit of his signature after the World Cup last summer.

Rodgers, however, dismissed that speculation in March, saying Maguire will be at the King Power Stadium next season.