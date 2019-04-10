FA charges Leicester with failing to control players in Huddersfield win

Leicester have until Friday to dispute the charge

Leicester have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Saturday’s win over Huddersfield.

The club have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 following an incident that occurred in the 51st minute of the game at the John Smith's Stadium.

It is alleged Leicester failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion after a penalty was awarded to the home side.

Aaron Mooy scored Huddersfield's only goal of the game

Several Leicester players appeared to remonstrate with the match officials over the award of the spot-kick, which was converted by Aaron Mooy.

The club have until Friday to respond to the charge.

Leicester ran out 4-1 winners over Huddersfield, taking them up to seventh in the league.