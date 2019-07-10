Youri Tielemans says he wanted Leicester City deal done before pre-season

0:36 Youri Tielemans says he knew he wanted to sign for Leicester since being on international duty with Belgium at the start of last month Youri Tielemans says he knew he wanted to sign for Leicester since being on international duty with Belgium at the start of last month

Youri Tielemans has admitted he was determined to sign for Leicester before the club's pre-season training began this week.

The 22-year-old signed for the Foxes from Monaco on a four-year deal for a club-record £35m on Monday, following a loan spell during the second half of last season.

Despite the player's agent being keen to wait on the deal in case bigger clubs came in with an offer, Tielemans admitted he was set on a Leicester mover ever since international duty with Belgium at the start of last month.

"I gave myself some time to think about it but after the international break it was clear to me I wanted to come [to Leicester]," said Tielemans.

"The second part of the season went very well for me and the team and I wanted to keep playing at a positive club with a lot of ambition and potential.

"I wanted to make pre-season with the club I was going to play for next season which is why we got the deal done and I'm really happy to be here"

