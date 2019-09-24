Leicester's owners King Power to fight £7m lawsuit over death of employee in helicopter crash

Leicester's owners King Power intend to fight a lawsuit of more than £7m submitted by the family of an employee who died in last year's helicopter crash.

A lawyer acting on behalf of the family of Nusara Suknamai, who died along with Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and five others at the Premier League club's King Power Stadium in 2018, said a claim for 300m Thai Baht had been filed with the Bangkok Civil Court on Monday.

In response, King Power say they "decline" those claims after confirming lengthy discussions and a number of compensation offers had been made to the family since the disaster on October 27.

"King Power Duty Free's representative declines (the) £7m lawsuit filed against King Power Duty Free and the late Khun Vichai's estate by the family of a former employee killed in a helicopter accident on October 27 last year," a statement read.

"King Power had provided Nusara's family with all legal support and assistances, including a claim against insurance after the accident. However, the family accepted only statutory and welfare payments but denied other assistances offered.

Tributes were left for Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was among those to have lost their lives in the helicopter crash last October

"Last December King Power offered financial support to the family on a humanitarian basis but the family declined. The family also denied a non-prejudice initial payment offered by the insurer for $25,000 including improved offers and has not reached a settlement with the insurer for the last 10 months.

"This accident also caused death to former Chairman Khun Vichai and great loss and sorrow to all families and members of King Power Duty Free. It was an undesirable event."

The accident is currently under investigation by the UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB). According to AAIB's interim report released last December, the accident was caused by a failure within the tail rotor control system. AAIB's final report is expected to be released in mid-2020.

"King Power does not yet receive the complaint lodged by the employee's family," said King Power's representative.