Leicester's James Maddison an injury doubt for Newcastle match

1:56 Highlights of the Carabao Cup third round match between Luton Town and Leicester City. Highlights of the Carabao Cup third round match between Luton Town and Leicester City.

Leicester midfielder James Maddison is a doubt for Sunday’s Premier League home match against Newcastle, live on Sky Sports.

Maddison sat out the Foxes' 4-0 win over Luton in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday, having taken a blow to his ankle in the victory over Tottenham last Saturday.

"Madders got a knock on his ankle and he looks a doubt for weekend, but we'll see how he is in recovery this week," Leicester's assistant manager Chris Davies said.

Leicester vs Newcastle Live on

Maddison has been a standout performer for Leicester this season with the 22-year-old scoring the winner against Spurs.

But with Maddison not available for the tie at Luton and Jamie Vardy on the bench, the Foxes played summer signing Ayoze Perez down the middle, with Gray and Marc Albrighton on the right and left respectively.

Perez set up the opener for the visitors, but had a goal ruled out in the 38th minute and is still to find the net for his new club in seven appearances since joining from Newcastle.

Davies said: "He is a multi-functional attacking player who can play down the side, as a central striker or as a 10. He gives us a good dynamic when he's the central striker because he can link to feet, receive the ball well and turn and bring others into play.

"He did a lot of work for the team and for him unfortunately he didn't get a goal, though I believe the one he did score was actually onside, but I think he played well in his role."