Leicester 'appalled' after Hamza Choudhury suffers racist abuse on social media

Hamza Choudhury has featured in every league game for Leicester this term

Leicester say they are "appalled" by online racist abuse directed at their midfielder Hamza Choudhury and have reported it to the police.

The Loughborough-born midfielder, who is of mixed Bangladeshi and Caribbean descent, was racially abused on social media following Leicester's 2-1 loss at Liverpool.

A Leicester City spokesman told Sky Sports News: "We are appalled by these comments, which the club has reported to the police and to the social media platform on which they were made.

"Discriminatory behaviour has no place in football or in society and we will seek the strongest possible course of action to be taken against those responsible."

Hamza Choudhury was booked for his challenge on Mo Salah

Choudhury, who last month signed a new four-year deal at Leicester, appeared as an 86th-minute substitute for James Maddison at Anfield on Saturday.

The England U21 international was in the thick of the action straight away, picking up a yellow card for a challenge on Mohamed Salah three minutes after coming on.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was dismayed by the tackle on Salah, telling Sky Sports after the game he "cannot get over the Choudhury yellow card" and urged the player to calm down.

4:33 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said Choudhury needs to calm down after his late challenge on Mohamed Salah Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said Choudhury needs to calm down after his late challenge on Mohamed Salah

Choudhury drew criticism from Newcastle boss Steve Bruce in August after a tackle on Matt Ritchie left the midfielder with ankle ligament damage.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers leapt to the player's defence after the incident, saying: "I see him every day in training. He's aggressive but he's fair and honest."

Manchester United duo Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford and Chelsea pair Tammy Abraham and Kurt Zouma are among the Premier League players that have suffered racist abuse on social media this season.