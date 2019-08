Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury has signed a new contract

Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury has signed a new contract until 2023.

It is understood that the new deal is reward for him becoming a key first-team regular and includes a significant pay rise.

The 21-year-old made his Leicester debut in a 2-0 win over Liverpool in the EFL Cup in August 2017 and has gone on to make 25 appearances for the club.

More to follow...