Kasper Schmeichel and Wes Morgan pay tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, one year on from his passing

Sky Sports News’ Midlands reporter Rob Dorsett hears from Wes Morgan and Kasper Schmeichel, who share their fond memories of the late Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, one year on from his passing.

On October 28 last year, Leicester confirmed their chairman was among five people that had been killed after his private helicopter crashed in a car park at the King Power Stadium, following their match against West Ham.

The Thai businessman bought the club in 2010, under his tenure Leicester secured promotion to the top flight in 2014 and against odds of 5,000-1, won the 2015/16 Premier League title.

0:44 Leicester will continue to try and honour former chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha on and off the pitch, says manager Brendan Rodgers. Leicester will continue to try and honour former chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha on and off the pitch, says manager Brendan Rodgers.

Following their miraculous top-flight triumph, the 2016/17 campaign brought Champions League football to the East Midlands club for the first time.

The Foxes reached the quarter-final stage, losing 2-1 on aggregate to Atletico Madrid.

Schmeichel, who arrived at the Foxes in 2011, paid tribute to the philanthropic man who was far more than just a football club owner to him.

"He is this club. He is the reason why we are where we are in the Premier League," the Danish goalkeeper said.

"Leicester, when he bought the club, was in a pretty bad place, full of debt, a team that didn't really know where it was going in the Championship.

"The likes of Riyadh [Mahrez], N'Golo [Kante] always want to come into the dressing room when they play us now, it's like they never left and Vichai was the one who created that [feeling].

Fans take part in a memorial walk for former chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

"He comes in and it's pretty clear that now everything has been transformed."

On the day that Leicester lifted the Premier League trophy, captain Wes Morgan offered his owner the chance to carry the trophy in the players' lap of honour around the pitch, following their final home game of that unforgettable season, a 3-1 victory over Everton.

Reflecting on that moment and their 2015/16 title triumph, Morgan said: "I feel like it was down to him, from when I came to the club it has been amazing, he changed my life for the better.

Leicester won the Premier League under Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's ownership

"The things he did for each and every one of us were so so special and we felt like we owed it to him."

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was remembered during Leicester's clash with Burnley in the Premier League last weekend and thousands of supporters marched in his honour prior to their 2-1 win at the King Power Stadium.

Manager Brendan Rodgers said: "Everyone at the club was proud of the day, how it went and there will be more celebration of his life later this week."

There will also be tributes paid to Srivaddhanaprabha when Leicester face Southampton at St Mary's on Friday.

This Sunday marks exactly one year since the tragic helicopter crash at the King Power Stadium.