Brendan Rodgers says Leicester want to improve their squad in every transfer window

1:10 Leicester head coach Brendan Rodgers says the club will try to sign Leicester head coach Brendan Rodgers says the club will try to sign

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says the club will try to improve the squad in the January transfer window with "affordable and available" signings.

Leicester find themselves in second position in the Premier League at the turn of the year, following a 2-1 win over West Ham on Saturday, despite Rodgers heavily rotating his squad for the game.

The Foxes boss says the club will go into the window with the aim of closing the gap, with regards to squad quality and depth, to defending champions Manchester City and current leaders Liverpool.

Rodgers also says Leicester will need to assemble a squad which can withstand the rigours of potential European football next season.

"Over time we want to develop, there is no doubt about that. We want to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool, we know we need extra quality and different profiles of players," he said.

2:40 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win at West Ham in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win at West Ham in the Premier League.

"It's step by step, we are not a club that can go out and spend £80-90m on a player, the club does not work that way. We have to bring in a certain type of player, develop him and allow him to grow into our way.

"That's why I am here at the club, to make that development for the players and team and create a culture that can hopefully allow us to sustain European football.

"We have some fantastic players but of course in every window we would like to improve.

"The players have to be affordable and available. That's something the club will look after, they are very, very good in terms of that recruitment side. If the club can get them in, I'm sure they will."

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.