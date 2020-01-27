Jamie Vardy: Brendan Rodgers says Leicester striker will have part to play in Carabao Cup semi-final

Brendan Rodgers says Jamie Vardy will play some part against Aston Villa

Brendan Rodgers says Leicester's top goalscorer Jamie Vardy will be involved in their Carabao Cup semi-final, despite some fears about his fitness.

Leicester take on Aston Villa in the second leg on Tuesday, having drawn the first leg 1-1 at the King Power.

A Villa vs Leicester Live on

Vardy came off in his side's 4-1 win over West Ham last week with what was feared to be a hamstring problem.

However, this was confirmed to be an injury to his glute and Rodgers says that, along with Wilfred Ndidi - who has recently had knee surgery - Vardy will be involved for the second leg.

"He's in the squad. He's worked very hard since his injury last midweek," Rodgers said.

"We'll give him another full day and see how he is tomorrow [Tuesday] before we decide whether he starts or comes off the bench. He'll certainly have part to play.

Vardy injured his glute against West Ham

"I think if you ask me if he's 100 per cent, he may be 80 per cent but I'd rather have an 80 per cent Jamie Vardy with what he gives the team and the threat.

"It's also about the further risk of injury. He's come through the last two days on the field very well and I'm very confident he'll be involved."

Rodgers has a remarkable domestic cup record and is now 32 games unbeaten across various competitions with Liverpool, Celtic and Leicester, with his last defeat in April 2015 when his Liverpool team lost in the FA Cup semi-final against Villa.

Brendan Rodgers won seven domestic trophies during his time at Celtic

The 47-year old is hoping to continue his extraordinary streak and guide Leicester to their first cup final in 20 years.

"It's a semi-final. It's a wonderful opportunity for us," he added.

"We've just got to stay calm, there's lots of emotion around these games but you have to play with emotion and calmness and not overthink it.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored a second-half equaliser against Aston Villa in the first leg

"It would be something tangible to show for how hard the players have worked.

"We don't really want to say it's the chance of a lifetime because then you may believe you don't have an opportunity again.

"For us, we're building something to sustain. We will fight and we'll do everything we can to get to the final but if it doesn't work out that way there'll lessons learnt.

"There are opportunities you want to take and we'll be fighting and giving everything to get to the final."