Ben Chilwell: Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers relaxed about keeping left-back

Ben Chilwell is attracting interest from Chelsea and Manchester City

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers insists the club are "pretty relaxed" about keeping Ben Chilwell - despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester City.

Chelsea are in the market for a left-back and Chilwell is their No 1 target this summer, while Manchester City are also keen.

But the Foxes do not want to sell - even if they are offered £50m for the 23-year-old England international.

Asked if the club could be tempted to sell amid interest from Chelsea and City, Rodgers said: "I'm sure you can imagine the answer.

"We are pretty relaxed on it. He is a fantastic boy to work with and he's very driven to help us achieve what we want to.

Leicester sold Harry Maguire to Manchester United for £80m last summer

"It is a sequence the club is used to after the past few years. When you have a talented group of players, they are always going to make the headlines.

"He's come back and he looks absolutely fantastic. During the lockdown, he's been able to go away and reflect on his game.

"He's come back refreshed. From everything that he's done both in training and in the games that we have played behind closed doors, he's looked exceptional."

Rodgers remains optimistic Maddison will stay at Leicester

James Maddison is another member of the Leicester squad to attract interest from the 'Big Six', with Manchester United understood to be among his admirers.

Brendan Rodgers is keen to keep James Maddison at Leicester

But Rodgers said at the end of February - before football was stopped by the coronavirus pandemic - that he was optimistic Maddison would sign a new contract and end speculation about a summer move away.

Asked if that had changed following the crisis, he said: "It's something that is still ongoing, as you can imagine there was so many items that were on the list here at the club [before the pandemic].

"I'm pretty sure at some point in the future there will be a solution to that. But at the moment there is nothing there."