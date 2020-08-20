Leicester fixtures: Premier League 2020/21

Leicester will take on Midlands rivals West Brom on the opening day of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

Brendan Rodgers' side will make the trip to The Hawthorns to face the newly-promoted Baggies on September 12, with their next three away trips coming against Manchester City, Arsenal and Leeds.

Boxing Day will see Manchester United - who beat Leicester into the Champions League spots last season - visit the King Power Stadium, with away trips to Crystal Palace and Newcastle to follow over the festive period.

Leicester then face a tough end to the season with away trips to Manchester United and Chelsea before a final-day match against Tottenham at home.

Leicester will also be playing in the Europa League next season

September

12: West Brom (a)

19: Burnley (h)

26: Manchester City (a)

October

3: West Ham (h)

17: Aston Villa (h)

24: Arsenal (a)

31: Leeds (a)

November

7: Wolves (h)

21: Liverpool (a)

28: Fulham (h)

December

5: Sheffield United (a)

12: Brighton (h)

15: Everton (h)

19: Tottenham (a)

26: Manchester United (h)

28: Crystal Palace (a)

January

2: Newcastle (a)

12: Chelsea (h)

16: Southampton (h)

26: Everton (a)

30: Leeds (h)

February

2: Fulham (a)

6: Wolves (a)

13: Liverpool (h)

20: Aston Villa (a)

27: Arsenal (h)

March

6: Brighton (a)

13: Sheffield United (h)

20: Burnley (a)

April

3: Manchester City (h)

10: West Ham (a)

17: West Brom (h)

24: Crystal Palace (h)

May

1: Southampton (a)

8: Newcastle (h)

11: Manchester United (a)

15: Chelsea (a)

23: Tottenham (h)

The Premier League has revealed the 2020/21 season will start on Saturday September 12.

The season is scheduled to finish on Sunday May 23, 2021 - just 19 days before the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament kicks off.

The transfer window opened on Monday July 27 and will close on Monday October 5 at 11pm. An additional domestic-only window will run from October 5 to 5pm on October 16 but Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs.

Who has your team signed? Who has been shipped out?

Check here for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2020 summer transfer window, which opened on July 27 and closes on October 5.