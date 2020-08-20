Leicester fixtures: Premier League 2020/21
Premier League announces full fixture list for 2020/21 season; Leicester face West Brom trip with Man City and Arsenal among other opening fixtures
Leicester will take on Midlands rivals West Brom on the opening day of the 2020/21 Premier League season.
Brendan Rodgers' side will make the trip to The Hawthorns to face the newly-promoted Baggies on September 12, with their next three away trips coming against Manchester City, Arsenal and Leeds.
Boxing Day will see Manchester United - who beat Leicester into the Champions League spots last season - visit the King Power Stadium, with away trips to Crystal Palace and Newcastle to follow over the festive period.
Leicester then face a tough end to the season with away trips to Manchester United and Chelsea before a final-day match against Tottenham at home.
LEICESTER CITY'S PREMIER LEAGUE 2020/21 FIXTURES
September
12: West Brom (a)
19: Burnley (h)
26: Manchester City (a)
October
3: West Ham (h)
17: Aston Villa (h)
24: Arsenal (a)
31: Leeds (a)
November
7: Wolves (h)
21: Liverpool (a)
28: Fulham (h)
December
5: Sheffield United (a)
12: Brighton (h)
15: Everton (h)
19: Tottenham (a)
26: Manchester United (h)
28: Crystal Palace (a)
January
2: Newcastle (a)
12: Chelsea (h)
16: Southampton (h)
26: Everton (a)
30: Leeds (h)
February
2: Fulham (a)
6: Wolves (a)
13: Liverpool (h)
20: Aston Villa (a)
27: Arsenal (h)
March
6: Brighton (a)
13: Sheffield United (h)
20: Burnley (a)
April
3: Manchester City (h)
10: West Ham (a)
17: West Brom (h)
24: Crystal Palace (h)
May
1: Southampton (a)
8: Newcastle (h)
11: Manchester United (a)
15: Chelsea (a)
23: Tottenham (h)
The key dates of the Premier League 2020/21 season
The Premier League has revealed the 2020/21 season will start on Saturday September 12.
The season is scheduled to finish on Sunday May 23, 2021 - just 19 days before the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament kicks off.
The transfer window opened on Monday July 27 and will close on Monday October 5 at 11pm. An additional domestic-only window will run from October 5 to 5pm on October 16 but Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs.
