Wesley Fofana: Leicester bid for St Etienne centre-back in deal worth up to £30m

Leicester have made an offer for St Etienne's teenage centre-back Wesley Fofana worth up to £30m with add-ons.
The French club are yet to respond formally, but are considering it.
Fofana, who has been vocal about his desire to come to the Premier League after an outbreak season in Ligue 1, was also a target for West Ham, but they are now exploring alternative options after having a £33m bid rejected.
West Ham offered £23m, plus £10m in potential add-ons, for the 19-year-old defender, with the deal structured over six annual instalments.
The failed offer has prompted the east London club to move on to other targets because they are unwilling to get into a bidding war for Fofana.
Leicester's priority this summer has been a centre-back and they have also been in regular contact for James Tarkowski from Burnley.
Earlier this week, they were discussing a possible deal worth more than £30m for the England international.
Brendan Rodgers is a keen admirer of Tarkowski, and communication between the two clubs has been ongoing since Leicester first went into the market for a new defender after selling Harry Maguire to Manchester United for £80m last year.
However, the two sides have always been a long way apart in their valuation of the 27-year-old.